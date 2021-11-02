F8 Photography Collective’s Abstracts & Abstractions exhibit now on at Dignam Gallery

The F8 Photography Collective's Abstracts & Abstractions exhibit takes place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8.

By CATHERINE MacKINNON

The F8 Photography Collective grew out of the Beach Photo Club. Its heart is still in the Beach where the waves of Lake Ontario meet the shoreline of Toronto.

The collective will celebrate its 12th year of creating contemporary photography with an exhibit, Abstracts & Abstractions, at The Dignam Gallery in Toronto’s Annex area from Nov. 2 to 8.

F8 members Maureen Littlewood, Catherine MacKinnon, Rod Trider, and John Wallace are participating in the exhibition along with guest artists Kersti Meema, Colleen Pollack, and Anthony Schatzky.

Each artist directs his or her talents to present Abstract images or Abstractions of things.

In many cases this leaves the works open to personal interpretation. Images of the ordinary and extraordinary invite the viewer to consider their own understanding.

Some work is representational with abstract elements, some is all non-representational. Fragments and diverse techniques also provoke the minds of the participating photographers.

The show takes place Nov. 2 to 8.

The Artists’ Receptions are on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dignam Gallery is located at 23 Prince Arthur Ave. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. For an appointment during regular hours, except for the reception times, please call the gallery at 416-922-2060.

The historic gallery is the hone of the Women’s Art Association, one of Toronto’s cultural gems located near the Royal Ontario Museum. Reach

Please remember that COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks, distancing and double vaccinations apply for the safety of all visitors to the gallery.

For further details on the F8 Photography Collective’s upcoming show, please contact John Wallace at ziggydoodle9815@gmail.com

Information on the collective is also available online at http://www.f8photographycollective.com/