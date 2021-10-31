Balmy Beach Rugby senior men’s team takes Marshall Cup title

Members of the Balmy Beach Club’s senior men’s 1XV rugby team celebrate their Fall Marshall Cup championship on Oct. 23 at the Tubbs & Gee Field in the Beach. Photo: @michellequance

By MARY BETH DENOMY

The Balmy Beach senior men’s 1XV rugby team defeated the Oshawa Vikings at Tubbs & Gee Gage Field in the Beach to win the Fall Marshall Cup on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Both teams were their respective regional conference champions and undefeated in the regular season.

The final score in the championship game was 59-24 for Balmy Beach.

Also, the Balmy Beach men’s 2XV also won their championship game, defeating the Bay Street Pigs to take home the TRU Shield.

The final score was 44 to 17 for Balmy Beach.

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 rugby season was an abbreviated one for participating clubs.

“Typically, a season is 10 to 12 games plus playoffs. However this season was just five games, plus a championship game,” said Balmy Beach Head Coach, Iain McLeish.

“We had a great season and next year we have more than 110 men registered and almost 30 women.”

After a short break, the Balmy Beach Club rugby teams will start offseason training to gear up for a full 2022 season.