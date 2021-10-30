Halloween Battle of the Bands set for pub patios on Queen Street East in the Beach

A Halloween Battle of the Bands takes place starting at 4 p.m. today in the Beach.

The bands will be battling it out on Queen Street East in the Beach on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Beach BIA is organizing a live music Halloween theme show as part of the Amplified Live Music Pilot Program.

The Halloween Battle of the Bands will take place Oct. 30 from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on the patios of The Beaches Brewing Company and The Stone Lion.

Bands on the patios, which are on the north and south sides of Queen Street East, will be squaring off and entertaining people at both establishments

Those attending are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit as there will be prizes for best costumes.

For more information, please visit The Beach BIA on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/CVjAvUZrjJa/