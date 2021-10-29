Man, 33, has life-threatening injuries after jumping from moving vehicle near Victoria Park and Gerrard

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after reportedly jumping from a moving vehicle in the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East area early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 29.

Police were called to the area regarding the incident at approximately 2:48 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, for a reported personal injury collision.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was driving an Acura SUV southbound on Victoria Park Avenue and as the vehicle approached Gerrard Street East, a 33-year-old man – who was a passenger – jumped from the moving vehicle.

The man landed on the road striking his head, police said. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Traffic Services Unit are investigating and are asking for local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.

Police can be reached at 416-808-1900, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com