Celebrate Halloween with screening of Coraline at the Fox theatre on Saturday afternoon

The Beach BIA is organizing a free Halloween-theme movie screening of Coraline on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Fox theatre.

The movie starts at 4 p.m.

Prizes will be given out for the beast costume.

There are a limited number of seats available for this screening. For details on how to reserve a seat, please go to https://www.instagram.com/p/CVY1IqKJpl2/

Those wishing to attend need to know there is a maximum of four seats per group with social distancing in place due to COVID-19 protocols.

Please remember the vaccination policy is in effect and attendees age 12 and over must have proof of vaccination to enter. Masks are required inside the theatre when not at your seat.