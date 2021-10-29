Celebrate Halloween with screening of Coraline at the Fox theatre on Saturday afternoon

The Beach BIA is organizing a free Halloween-theme movie screening of Coraline on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Fox theatre.
The movie starts at 4 p.m.
Prizes will be given out for the beast costume.
There are a limited number of seats available for this screening. For details on how to reserve a seat, please go to https://www.instagram.com/p/CVY1IqKJpl2/
Those wishing to attend need to know there is a maximum of four seats per group with social distancing in place due to COVID-19 protocols.
Please remember the vaccination policy is in effect and attendees age 12 and over must have proof of vaccination to enter. Masks are required inside the theatre when not at your seat.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.