Bake and best-offer sale in the Beach to help students in Indigenous community of Attawapiskat

A bake sale and best-offer sale will be held at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 30 to help raise funds for students at a school in a Northern Ontario Indigenous community.

The event is being organized by youngsters in the Beach neighbourhood with help from Gabby Jacob.

It will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the Beaches Recreation Centre located at 6 Williamson Rd.

Jacob said the proceeds will go to help purchase sports equipment for students at the Kattawapiskak Elementary School in Attawapiskat, Ontario which is on the western shore of James Bay.

Donations of baked goods and items for the best-offer sale will be accepted at the recreation centre on Friday, Oct. 29 and on the morning of Oct. 30.

Please contact Jacob at 416-371-1756 for more information, including the best way to drop off donations.