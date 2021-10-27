Trick or Treat Food Truck Fest set for Variety Village this weekend

A Trick or Treat Food Truck Festival in support of Variety Village will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31.

East Toronto residents are invited to take part in a Halloween Toronto Food Truck Festival in support of Variety Village.

The Trick or Treat Toronto Food Truck Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, outside at Variety Village on Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough.

Organizers said that with 2020 having been such a scary one for everybody, and most Halloween gatherings not allowed due to COVID-19 concerns, the goal for this year’s event is “more fun than frightening.”

The festival will be a family friendly and accessible Halloween celebration.

There will be lots of food and drinks available courtesy of Canadian Food Truck Festival members, entertainment, crafts, kids costume contests, a pet contest, and plenty of treats available for those attending.

Entrance admission fee is a minimum $5 donation which will go to support Variety Village’s programs for individuals with disabilities.

Food items and other refreshments are available for purchase at the food trucks taking part in the festival.

Those attending are encouraged come in Halloween costumes. Mask wearing when standing in food truck lines will be necessary to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Times for the festival are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Slated entertainers include Nicole Rayy and Ty Baynton. There will also be a Beer Garden run by Leslieville’s Black Lab Brewing.

Variety Village is located on Danforth Avenue just east of Birchmount Road.

The Trick or Treat Toronto Food Truck Festival will be set up at the Village and also in the neighbouring parking lot of Birchmount Park Collegiate Insititute.

For more info, go to https://varietyontario.ca/halloween-food-truck-festival/