Neil McNeil’s Senior boys cross country team makes school history with perfect score in recent race

After a year of no high school sports, athletes at Neil McNeil Catholic High School were off and running at a recent cross country meet.
The Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) held its cross country championships at Boyd Park Conservation Area in Woodbridge earlier this month, and it was a successful meet for the boys from Neil McNeil at they won their 13th straight overall team title.
Neil McNeil also qualified all three of its age division teams (Novice, Junior and Senior) for the upcoming Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross country championships set for Nov. 6 at Lakefield College north of Peterborough.
At Boyd Park, Neil’s teams finished first in all three age divisions.
In the Novice division, Neil McNeil won the team title led by Xavier Gordon with a bronze medal, Joshua Paul in fifth, Ellery Alexander in 10th, Clarke Harrison in 13th, and Marshall Devlin in 17th.
In the Junior division, James Parkin captured the bronze medal and led his team of Jesse Miller (fourth), Louie Mele (fifth), Noah McPherson (sixth), and Dylan Welch (eighth) to the team title.
Neil McNeil was also top team in the Senior division, sweeping the top five spots in the race and making school history by achieving a perfect team score.
Gaetano Pocchi was gold medalist, Irvin Omere was silver medalist, Liam McCullagh was bronze medalist, Liam Patterson was fourth, and Fitz Williams was fifth to notch the perfect score for the Neil McNeil Senior team.
