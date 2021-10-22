Road repair and repaving work begins on Gerrard Street East between Main and Enderby

Extensive road repairs have started on Gerrard Street East between Main Street and Enderby Road.
The work began at about noon on Friday, Oct. 22, and has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction on Gerrard in the area.
In a notice to residents and businesses in the area, the City of Toronto said an inspection of that section of road revealed it is need of repairs.
The road surface in the area is in the process of being removed, and will then be repaved.
Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Lane restrictions and traffic congestion is to be expected in the Gerrard Street East and Main Street area until the work is finished
