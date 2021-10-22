Historic Walking Tour of St. John’s Norway Cemetery planned for Saturday afternoon

Beach Historian Gene Domagala is seen by the the monument to Canadian soldiers buried in the St. John's Norway Cemetery at Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road in this Beach Metro News file photo.

An Historic Walking Tour is planned for the Beach on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 23.

Hosted by Beach historian Gene Domagala, the walk will take place at St. John’s Norway Cemetery.

The walking tour is free and begins at 1 p.m.

Those wishing to take part are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

For more information, please contact Domagala at historyman1@hotmail.com