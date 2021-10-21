Police ask for public’s help in finding missing girl, 14, last seen in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in southwest Scarborough early on Wednesday morning.
Police said in a press released issued this morning that Athena Panowski, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 12:15 a.m., in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety. An update on the police Twitter account this morning said she may be in the Hamilton, Ontario area.
She is described as five-feet, one-inch tall, with a thin build, short straight blonde hair, usually worn in a bun. She was wearing a black Champion hoodie, pants, and low cut black Air Force One shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
