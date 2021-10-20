Driver who struck man crossing O’Connor Drive has contacted police and is cooperating with investigation

Toronto police are asking for anyone with dash camera footage from the O'Connor Drive and Pape Avenue area to contact them as they investigate the death of an 81-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles in the area on Tuesday, Oct. 19, night.

Toronto police reported on Wednesday morning that the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision that took the life of an 81-year-old male pedestrian on the night of Oct. 19 has contacted them and is cooperating with the investigation.

In a release sent at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 20, police said the 82-year-old male driver of 2011 black Porsche Panamera was heading eastbound on O’Connor Drive near Pape Avenue at approximately 9:36 p.m. when the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was crossing from the north to the south side of the street.

The pedestrian was then struck by the driver of a 2018 Acura RDX being driven by a 40-year-old man that was in the westbound lane. Police said the pedestrian was trapped under the Acura and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Porsche at first left the area but later contacted them, police said in Wednesday’s media release.

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

The man’s death was the second fatal incident involving a pedestrian in East Toronto on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was struck by the driver of a vehicle on Danforth Road and Birchmount Avenue. The girl, a student at nearby Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, died in hospital that afternoon of her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on either of these incidents to contact the traffic services unit at 416-808-1900. People can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com