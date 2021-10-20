The Two Fours set to perform live on Thursday night at Trecce on the Danforth

Local roots rock revival band The Two Fours plays and sings this Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Trecce, the Lorefice family’s Italian restaurant at 1792 Danforth Ave. "Key Three" band members are Susan Litchen, Karen Gold, and Wally Hucker. Photo: Submitted.

“We’re so excited to perform live again in our home territory,” said Wally Hucker, founder and bassist of local band The Two Fours of their upcoming show this week.

The roots rock revival band plays and sings this Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Trecce, the Lorefice family’s Italian restaurant at 1792 Danforth Ave. between Coxwell and Woodbine avenues.

“Our last show was outdoors in The Beaches on Aug. 1, 2020,” Hucker recalled of the first day of Phase 3’s short-lived reopening. “The reception was great. Many fans, new ones and old, came to see us, after five months of cancelled and rescheduled shows.”

The Two Fours’ eagerness to resume playing is paralleled by audiences’ desiring live music, believe the other two “key three” core members, Karen Gold and Susan Litchen.

“People often ask,” said Gold, “’When and where are you going to play again?’ Well, now you know.”

Gold plays guitar and piano. Litchen plays saxophone, flute, and guitar. All “key three” members sing lead and harmony, as does their go-to drummer, associate member Mark Porter.

“Trecce is a great place,” said Hucker of Thursday night’s venue.

“I’ve known the Lorefices since they opened Trecce in 2017. They are so welcoming.”

In May, Trecce was named one of Toronto's seven best Italian restaurants.

The Two Fours are performing under the auspices of The Danforth Mosaic BIA, aka “The Danny,” a participant in The City of Toronto’s Amplified Live Music On Patios Pilot program. The program is a venture of the Toronto Music Advisory Committee, chaired by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

For more information on The Two Fours, please visit the band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thetwofoursband/