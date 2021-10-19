UPDATE: Police say girl, 17, has died after being struck by driver of vehicle at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue

Police have Birchmount Road heading north to Danforth Avenue closed for an investigation after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle earlier today. Police said this afternoon that the 17-year-old girl has died. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue earlier today, police said.

The incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating and there are numerous road closures in the area.

In a statement on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said the girl had been rushed to hospital with critical injuries and pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police traffic services 416-808-1900.