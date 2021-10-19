UPDATE: Police say girl, 17, has died after being struck by driver of vehicle at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue

A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue earlier today, police said.
The incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating and there are numerous road closures in the area.
In a statement on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said the girl had been rushed to hospital with critical injuries and pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police traffic services 416-808-1900.
