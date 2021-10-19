Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by driver of vehicle at Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue

A female pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue.
The incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The age of the woman struck is not known at this time.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating and there are numerous road closures in the area.
As of 1:10 p.m. Danforth Avenue was closed westbound at Kingston Road and westbound at Eastwood Avenue.
Birchmount Road is closed northbound at Rhydwen Avenue and southbound at Pinegrove Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police traffic services 416-808-1900.
