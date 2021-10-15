Police seek identity of man seen carrying knife in Jones and Strathcona avenues area

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in connection with an investigation into an incident in which a man was allegedly seen carrying a knife in the Jones and Strathcona avenues area.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in allegedly seen in possesision of a knife in the Jones Avenue area south of Danforth Avenue.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 4:36 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a person with a knife in the Jones and Strathcona avenues area.

According to police, a man was seen in the area at around 3 p.m. walking with with a knife. He was last seen heading towards Pape Avenue. Police looked in the area but were unable to locate the man.

He is described as having short dark hair, wearing a grey t-shirt with Team Canada in black writing, black shorts with a red trim on the bottom, and red and black running shoes.

Police are working to identify this man and are asking for the public’s assistance.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police. Police said the public are advised not to approach him, but to call police if he is seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com