Cliffside residents warned to be on the alert after reports of man driving white car following women in the area

Police are warning southwest Scarborough residents to be aware of a suspicious driver reportedly following women in his car in the Cliffside area recently.
Police in 41 Division said they are looking into several reports of the driver of a newer model white Chevrolet Cruze following women in the Cliffside neighbourhood, in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.
The driver is described as male, white complexion, and approximately 70-years-old.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
