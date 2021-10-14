Victoria Park station among COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites in East Toronto today and tomorrow

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated for the Victoria Park subway station on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15.
The clinics at the subway station are being run by the East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) and Michael Garron Hospital, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Victoria Park subway station is located just north of Danforth Avenue.
The vaccination clinics at the subway station are among a number of ways East Toronto residents can get a shot today and tomorrow.
Other pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by the ETHP and the hospital on Oct. 14 will take place at Shoppers World Danforth; Gerrard Square Shopping Centre; Eglinton Square Shopping Centre; Grenoble Public School; and the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub.
Vaccination clinics also planned for Oct. 15 will take place at Shoppers World Danforth; Gerrard Square Shopping Centre; Eglinton Square Shopping Centre, Greenland Public School; and the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub.
For more information on pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in East Toronto and their times and locations, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto
