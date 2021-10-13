Walls of R. C. Harris Treatment Plant to be lit up with outdoor art projections tonight through Saturday as part of BigArtTO

BigArtTO brings outdoor art projections to the walls of the R. C. Harris Treatment Plant on the nights of Oct. 13 to 16.

Starting tonight and continuing until the end of the week, art projections will be displayed on the wall of the R. C. Harris Treatment Plant on Queen Street East.

The display is part of the BigArtTO initiative which brings large outdoor art displays to the exteriors of local landmarks.

This week’s projections are set for Wednesday, Oct. 13 through to Saturday, Oct. 16, and will take place nightly at the R.C. Harris Treatment Plant which is located at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue.

This is the second year in the Beach area for BigArtTO, and earlier projections were shown at the Ashbridges Bay Pumping Station and the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pool.

The works of OCAD (Ontario College of Art and Design) students will be featured on the walls of the R.C. Harris plant this week.

“This custom and site-specific artwork will take into consideration the building’s history, purpose, and art deco designs,” said the BigArtTO press release.

When BigArtTO took place in November of 2020, the projections at the R.C. Harris plant were the best attended in all of Toronto.

This year’s BigArtTO also includes upcoming projections at Scarborough’s Chinese Cultural Centre; the Etobicoke Civic Centre; the Agha Khan Museum; and Guildwood Park and Gardens.

For more information, please go to https://www.artworxto.ca/page/bigartto