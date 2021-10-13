Police seek man in connection with alleged assault of crossing guard on Queen Street East

Police are looking for information on this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on a crossing guard at the intersection of Queen Street East and Boulton Avenue last week.

Police said the incident took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, while the crossing guard was working at the intersection which is about three blocks east of Broadview Avenue.

According to police, the crossing guard was approached by an unknown man who engaged in conversation and then allegedly made a derogatory comment towards the crossing guard.

The man then allegedly assaulted the crossing guard and walked away, police said.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, six-feet tall, 175 pounds, with short brown hair combed to the side, and a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark grey three-quarter length jacket, a black shirt, black pants, white and black runners, and was holding a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com