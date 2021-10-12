Man wanted in connection with targetting of residences in Leslieville arrested

Police in 55 Division have arrested a man in connection with alleged prowl by night incidents in the Leslieville area.

Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, of Toronto was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 9.

Police announced the arrest in a press release issued on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Most of the alleged incidents took place at residences in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area between May and October of this year.

Police released security camera photos and video of a suspect in the incidents last week. For our earlier story, please see https://beachmetro.com/2021/10/06/images-of-alleged-leslieville-prowler-released-by-police/

Purcell is charged with four counts of attempted break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, two counts of trespass by night, criminal harassment, assault and assault-choking.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com