A Poe Cabaret concert slated for this Saturday night at Beaches Presbyterian Church

Edgar Allen Poe's The Raven will be featured in the A Poe Cabaret concert slated for this week in the Beach.

Tom Allen and Lori Gemmell will welcome the “gathering darkness of autumn” with A Poe Cabaret concert in the Beach this week.

Featuring music by Claude Debussy, his student Andre Caplet, and Canadian composer Alexina Louie, A Poe Cabaret combines the tragic and compelling story of Edgar Allen Poe with “great music conjured in his honour.”

The concert will take place at Beaches Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it will be open to limited audience numbers of only 50 people, who will be socially distanced and must show proof of vaccination.

“The evening is haunted by three of Poe’s greatest stories: the crumbling gothic shadows of The Fall of the House of Usher, the cautionary quarantine epic The Masque of Red Death and a startling musical setting of Poe’s greatest success, and deepest heartbreak – The Raven,” said a press release announcing the event.

The performance will feature Tom Allen as the narrator; Lori Gemmell of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra as principal harp; Etsuko Kimura, associate concertmaster, Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Sheila Jaffé, violin, National Ballet Orchestra; Angel Rudden, principal viola, (retired) National Ballet Orchestra; and Emmanuelle Beaulieu-Bergeron, associate principal cello, Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Beaches Presbyterian Church is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr.

For more information, including how to reserve tickets which are $30 and must be booked in advance, for A Poe Cabaret, please send an email to Alana Ellison at: tomallenmicroconcerts@gmail.com