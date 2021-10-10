Deja Views: A look at Queen Street East, between Balsam and Beech, in the 1980s

Photo above, by Chris DeBoer, shows Queen Street East between Balsam and Beech in the 1980s. Inset photo shows same view now.

By David Van Dyke

This is the last image of a series of photographs submitted by local historian Clyde Robinson.

In the 1980s, a new condo was being built on Queen Street East between Balsam and Beech avenues.

Photographer Chris DeBoer was documenting the progress and included other streetscapes close to the worksite. In this case, the view is facing south on Queen, just west of Spruce Hill Road.

Thank you Chris, for sharing these images with our readership.

If you have an old picture of Queen Street East between Woodbine and the streetcar loop, why not contact me. I’d love to see it. Send an email to me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com