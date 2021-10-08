Police ask for public’s help in finding missing woman, 31, last seen near Warden and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 31-year-old woman last seen in the southwest Scarborough area earlier this week.
Alexandra Grimmer, 31, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Danforth and Warden avenues area.
She is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with a slim build, and long blonde hair. There was no clothing description provided.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
