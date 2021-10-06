Images of alleged Leslieville prowler released by police

Toronto police a security camera image of an alleged prowler in the Leslieville area.
According to a police press release issued on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 5, a man has allegedly been attempting to gain access to homes in the area of Dundas Street East and Leslie Street.
The man has been observed in the area in the evening and early morning hours, police alleged, and has sometimes been seen travelling on a bicycle.
He is described as a 30 to 35-years-old, medium build, clean shaven, bald. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, knee length sports shorts with stripes on the side, black socks, and casual footwear.
To view security camera video images of the man, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVSH0NpmZuU
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Yan at 10779@tps.ca or at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
