Waterfront Toronto hosts online meeting on future plans for section of Lake Shore Boulevard East where Gardiner ramps have been demolished

Lake Shore Boulevard East is shown in this photo looking west towards the Don Roadway taken on Oct. 1. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Waterfront Toronto – Public Engagement & Outreach is hosting an online public information meeting about the Lake Shore Boulevard East project on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The project includes the construction on Lake Shore Boulevard between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue slated to begin soon, as the Gardiner Expressway ramps to Lake Shore have been removed.

The Lake Shore Boulevard East project combines elements of the Port Lands Flood Protection and the City of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard Reconfiguration projects.

The Gardiner Expressway ramps to Logan Avenue will be removed, the bridge over the Don River will be rebuilt, and Lake Shore Boulevard from Don Roadway to Carlaw Avenue will be realigned to add more green space and bike lanes.

The ramp removal is slated to be finished by Oct. 6 and the next stage of the work will include the rebuilding of Lake Shore Boulevard from Don Roadway to Carlaw Avenue.

The online meeting will include a project overview, construction update, and what residents can expect to happen next.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A period with project team members.

The meeting will take place using Microsoft Teams and no registration is necessary to join.

To learn more about the Lake Shore Boulevard East project and the online meeting, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/public-information-meeting-lake-shore-boulevard-east-tickets-178139850087