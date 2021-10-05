Police seek help identifying suspect in break-in at home near Coxwell and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a break and enter that took place in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area in last August.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a break and enter that took place in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area in last August.

According to a police press release issued on the evening of Oct. 4, officers received a call regarding a man breaking into at a home in the area on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Police said the man entered the house where he was confronted by the homeowner and fled.

The suspect is identified as 30 to 40 years old with a heavy build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a red, black and white ‘Champion’ logo. He was also wearing a dark baseball cap with light circular logo on the front.

The man had tattoos covering both his arms and on his right hand.

To see security camera images of the suspect that were released by police on Oct. 4, please go to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/51122

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com