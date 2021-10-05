Beach Metro’s ‘dog’stribution department helps deliver the news

Three-year-old Vizsla, Rudy does his part helping Maddy, left, and Maelle, right, (along with their parents Andrew and Alison) deliver Beach Metro Community News in their neighbourhood. Photo: Submitted.

By AMANDA GIBB

Beach Metro Community News delivery volunteers make sure that residents stay up to date on current issues by delivering the paper every two weeks; and one local family brings along their furry four-legged pal to help with the “dog”stribution.

Beach resident Andrew MacPherson, his wife Alison, and their daughters Maddy and Maelle tackle their route together with Rudy, their three-year-old Vizsla, in tow.

Andrew said that the family has just recently joined the Beach Metro Community News volunteer team, and they been delivering paper for the last six weeks.

“We looked into what was going on and found out there might be a vacancy. There was a vacancy just down the street from us…but then last week they added on our section and now we do most of Malvern,” said Andrew.

He and Alison usually bring Maddy, Maelle, and Rudy with them, and that they alternate dropping off the paper at houses while they supervise with Rudy on the sidewalk.

Andrew said he looked into delivering the paper as a way to do some volunteering in the community. He added that residents really appreciate receiving the paper.

“It’s one way to be involved, it’s also a great way to meet your neighbours up and down your street. It’s good for the girls to eventually put on a resume…and with the dog, it’s a little bit of exercise and socialization for him to meet other people and learn some patience while he waits for the girls to come back from house to house,” said Andrew.

Six-year-old Maelle said that her favourite part about delivering papers is “inky fingers” and the fancy mailboxes she sees along the way.

Nine-year-old Maddy said that her favourite part is going to put the paper in her friend’s mailbox on her route. “One of my friends that’s in my class this year lives on the same street as us and we deliver the paper to her,” she said.

Andrew said delivering papers is not a difficult undertaking and that it’s an opportunity to give back to the community while doing the regular task of walking the dog.

“People are happy to see the dog and see the young kids doing it. People have all been appreciative,” said Andrew.

If you and maybe your dog, would like to volunteer to deliver Beach Metro Community News in your neighbourhood, please contact distribution manager Melinda Drake at melinda@beachmetronews or at 416-698-1164, ext. 27.