Man killed in Coxwell Avenue stabbing identified as Adam James Nash, 39

Police were at a residence at 419-425 Coxwell Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 3, after a 39-year-old man died as a result of a stabbing early that morning. A 45-year-old woman, who was taken into custody Sunday morning, has been charged with second degree murder. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Police have identified a 39-year-old man who died on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, after a stabbing in a residence on Coxwell Avenue as Adam James Nash.

Police arrested Jennifer Sacobie, 45, at the scene on Sunday morning and she has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police were called to a residence at 419-425 Coxwell Ave., north of Gerrard Street East, just before 4 a.m. on Oct.3 for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived they found Nash suffering from critical injuries as a result of stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he later died of his injuries that morning.

Nash is Toronto’s 64th homicide victim of 2021.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com