Outdoor Movie Night in Kew Gardens park to screen The Goonies

Presented by The Beach BIA and sponsored by The Richards Group, the movie The Goonies will be screened outdoors in Kew Gardens park on the night of Saturday, Oct. 2.

The film screens at dusk, 7:30 p.m., and those planning on attending are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs, and to follow COVID-19 safety rules for outdoor gatherings.

For more information, please visit The Beach BIA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/makewavesTo