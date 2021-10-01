This weekend’s Forever Fest fundraiser set for Leslieville near Maple Leaf Forever Park

Forever Fest will feature Canadian musicians, food and beer in a three-day fundraising event for The Legacy of Hope foundation which is an Indigenous-led charity supporting Residential School survivors.

Forever Fest, a three-day-long event featuring live music from Canadian artists, food, and beer, will be held in Leslieville (beside the Maple Leaf Forever Park at 62 Laing St.) this weekend.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and will wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. The park is located just east of Leslie Street between Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East.

It is sponsored by local real estate development company Percy Ellis to help raise money for the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

The foundation is an Indigenous-led charity that supports Residential School survivors, and the goal is to raise $25,000.

On Friday, Liz West will be hosting and John Garbutt from Q107 will be live from the event.

Taylor Kaye and East-Ender Jay “Mad Dog” Michaels of The Rush will be hosting on Saturday; and Sunday will be hosted by Sarah Bartok and feature Matt Storey from Boom 97.3.

More than 40 vendors are confirmed to be at the event, including Radical Road Brewing Company, Avling Kitchen & Brewery, Eastbound Brewing Company, Donia’s Donair, Meltdown Cheesery, and many more.

The event will feature live music from various Canadian artists, including The Standstills, Skye Wallace, and the Garden Rock Cover Band.

Forever Fest will be live-to-air on Indie 88.1, Boom 97.3, and Q107.

Admission to the event is free, and residents and visitors can RSVP https://www.foreverfest.ca/

There’s also an option to purchase advanced food and drink tickets to save time and skip the lineup.

To RSVP or purchase advanced food and drink tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/forever-fest-tickets-174208681857?aff=ebdssbdestsearch