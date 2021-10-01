Police seek man in connection with removal of soiled diapers from daycare near Coxwell and Danforth avenues

Police in 55 Division are looking to identify this man in connection with a suspicious incident investigation in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area. Inset photo shows the man riding west on Danforth Avenue on a black mountain bike.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a suspicious incident investigation in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.

On Friday, Sept. 24, at 11:30 a.m., police said they were called to daycare in the area regarding a man who had shown up on a number of occasions and removed soiled diapers from a garbage bin.

Police would like to identify the man and discuss the incident with him.

The man is described as 18 to 22 years old, approximately five-feet, five-inches tall, wearing a red baseball hat with a grey brim, black track pants, and black running shoes.

He also had a black or dark blue backpack and was seen riding a black mountain bike wesbound on Danforth Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Const. Yan at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppere at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com