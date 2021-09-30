Workers at two Beaches-East York polling stations test positive for COVID-19; public health warns voters to monitor for symptoms

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning Beaches-East York riding voters to be aware that two local polling station workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
The polling stations impacted were located at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.; and Presteign Heights Elementary School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E.
The worker at Presteign Heights school worked on Election Day, Sept. 20.
The worker at Kingston Road United Church was there on the Advance Poll Days of Sept. 11 and 12.
Both workers were at the polling stations for the entire time they were open.
Public health is advising anyone who attended those particular polls to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to get a test if those symptoms appear to be developing.
“TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. This applies to the public and staff, including those who are fully vaccinated,” a notice issued on Sept. 30 read.
Toronto Public Health has already reached all known close contacts of the poll workers who tested positive, and instructed them to seek testing.
