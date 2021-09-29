Fairmount Park Fall Fete community dinner set for today

The Fairmount Park Fall Fete community dinner for residents of the Beach Hill area takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The community dinner for Beach Hill residents will take place during the Courtyard Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Those planning on attending the Fall Fete community dinner, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., are asked to bring your family and a picnic meal or pick up a prepared dinner from one of the many vendors at the market.

A bushel basket will be raffled off at the dinner with proceeds to support a local charity.

