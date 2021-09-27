East Toronto COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Community Centre 55, Victoria Park station this week

A City of Toronto COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic will take place on Sept. 28 at Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

East Toronto residents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot will have numerous opportunities to do so this week.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) are holding clinics in a number of local locations including Shoppers World on the Danforth, Gerrard Square and Victoria Park Subway Station.

There will also be a City of Toronto Mobile Vaccination Clinic taking place at Community Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 vaccination shots will be available for anyone born in the year 2009 or earlier at this clinic. Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St., one block south of Gerrard Street East.

Anyone with questions about the mobile clinic at Community Centre 55 is asked to call the Toronto Public Health Hotline at 416-338-7600.

Clinics this week hosted by the hospital and ETHP include Shoppers World and Gerrard Square on Sept. 27; Victoria Park Subway Station on Sept. 28, 29 and 30; East York Collegiate on Sept. 29; and Oakridge Junior Public School on Oct. 1.

The pop-up clinics at Victoria Park Subway Station, 777 Victoria Park Ave., will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday.

The Sept. 29 clinic at East York Collegiate, 650 Cosburn Ave., will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full list of East Toronto pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place this week, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

Eligibility at the clinics is for those born in 2009 or before, and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On the date of each pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

However, even if you not have these documents, organizers are asking people who want to be vaccinated to still attend. “Our team will to their best to help you get vaccinated,” said a notice on the hospital’s website.