Outdoor Movie Night in Kew Gardens park to screen The Princess Bride on Sept. 25

Outdoor Movie Nights in Kew Gardens are back in the Beach this fall.

Presented by The Beach BIA and sponsored by The Richards Group, the family movies will be screened in Kew Gardens park on the next two Saturday nights.

The movie for Saturday, Sept. 25, is The Princess Bride.

The films screen at dusk, 7:30 p.m., and those planning on attending are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs, and to follow COVID-19 safety rules for outdoor gatherings.

The movie to be screened on the night of Saturday, Oct. 2 is The Goonies.

For more info, visit The Beach BIA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/makewavesTo