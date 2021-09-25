Community Centre 55 Car Show set for Bob Acton Park on Sunday, Sept. 26

A car show hosted by Community Centre 55 is set to take place at Bob Acton Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are sure to be many "classics" on display. Maybe even a 1962 Corvette convertible like the one shown in this Beach Metro News file photo.

The annual Car Show presented by Community Centre 55 is back at Bob Acton Park, and will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bob Acton Park is located at 45 William Hancox Ave., four blocks east of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

There will be prizes for participants, and refreshments for sale.

For more information on this Sunday’s car show, please contact Jade Maitland at Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or by email at jade@centre55.com