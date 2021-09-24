Gardiner demolition work means portion of Lake Shore Boulevard East to be closed this weekend

The demolition of the Gardiner Expressway's east-end ramps, west of Logan Avenue, is well underway as this photo taken on the afternoon of Sept. 24 shows. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

As work continues on the demolition of the Gardiner Expressway’s east-end ramps, Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Carlaw Avenue to Cherry Street this weekend.

The on-and-off ramps to the Gardiner were permanently closed on Aug. 31 from east of the Don Valley Parkway to their beginning and end near Logan Avenue. The ramps are in the process of being demolished and Lake Shore Boulevard East being re-engineered as part of the work being done on weekends in September and October.

The demolition of the ramps is part of the Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Plan and the Port Lands Flood Mitigation Protection Project.

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, through to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

For an update on this weekend’s closures and plans, please go to https://portlandsto.ca/wp-content/uploads/September-24-2021-PLFP_LSBE-CN-FINAL.pdf

Due to the work taking place on the Gardiner ramps, the ActiveTO closure will no longer be taking place in the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine Avenue and Leslie Street.

However, Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square will be closed for ActiveTO from 6 a.m. on Sept. 25 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Also, as part of this weekend’s ActiveTO the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Stadium Road and Windermere Avenue will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Taking place in the same area on Sept. 26 will an ActiveArtsTO #Show Love TO event in parks and greenspaces adjacent to the closed area of Lake Shore Boulevard West from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ActiveArtsTO initiative will feature pop-up art installations, recreational activities, dance demos and more. For more info on this, please go to https://www.openstreetsto.org/activeartsto

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/

For more information on the construction schedule for the demolition of the Gardiner Expressway’s eastern ramps, please go to https://portlandsto.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lake-Shore-Boulevard-East-and-Port-Lands-Flood-Protection-Construction-Notice-20-Final.pdf