East Toronto residents invited to celebration of Women Paint Riverside: Currents of Change murals on local laneways

The Women Paint Riverside Community Celebration is slated for the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 25.

East Toronto residents are invited to the Women Paint Riverside Community Celebration slated for the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 25.

Organized by East End Arts, 20 new murals have “added beauty and colour to the laneways in the Riverside community, all of which celebrate our relationship with water, and all of which were created by women and gender marginalized artists from diverse backgrounds.”

Women Paint Riverside: Currents of Change is a public art program “about transformation, community, and our relationship to the soon-to-be revitalized Don River and Lake Ontario into which it flows.”

The community celebration of the artists and their murals will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the laneway located near 1 Hamilton St. which is just north of Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Munro Street.

The celebration will include live music featuring The Don Valley Stompers, and snacks from local businesses.

There will also be an opportunity to help create a community mural and “try out the fun of using spray paint.”

In the event of heavy rain, the celebration will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26. Please visit East End Arts on its social media accounts for an update on any weather-related changes.

For more on the Women Paint Riverside project, please go to https://eastendarts.ca/women-paint-riverside-community-celebration/