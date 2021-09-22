Community Celebration Concert planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kingston Road United Church

A free Celebration Concert for the community is planned for Kingston Road United Church on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The free hour-long concert will feature performances by violinist Mark Fewer and mezzo soprano Julia Dawson.

The concert is being presented by the church as a way to thank the community for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to welcome our community back to our beautiful sanctuary for this celebratory concert,” said concert organizer Tim Dawson, a member of the Kingston Road United Church congregation and choir.

Both Frewer and Julia Dawson will be performing with accompanying musicians who include Jeanie Chung, Deborah Grimmett and Lucas Harris.

Frewer will play a Beethoven violin sonata.

Dawson will perform the music from Oscura Nox, a film project she conceived, directed and performed in. The music will consist of Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate and pieces from a commissioned work by Canadian-Iranian composer Iman Habibi.

The concert is free, but donations to the church’s Raise Our Roof Fundraising Campaign will be most welcome.

“Among the many challenges facing KRU as we reopen is the immediate need to replace the entire church roof, a huge and expensive undertaking,” said Dawson. “While the concert is free, we hope that members of the audience will consider making a donation toward the roof project. Our beautiful building is a valued hub of community activity and we rely on local support to endable us to continue to serve our neighbourhood.”

The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. and all safety protocols, including proof of vaccination, mask wearing and distancing, will in place.

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

Along with being performed live for an audience, the concert will also be live-streamed on You Tube.

For information on how to reserve your free ticket or watch online, please go to www.eventbrite.com/e/reopening-celebration-tickets-168014292271

To help make the concert a true community celebration, a number of Kingston Road businesses will be offering 10 per cent discounts to customers on Sept. 25.

Those participating businesses are Lighthouse, The Beech Tree, The Porch Light, Ciao Bella, and the Flower Centre. Tim Dawson said other businesses in the area may also join so please check the eventbrite website for updated information.