Fairmount Park Fall Fete community dinner for Beach Hill residents moved to Sept. 29 due to anticipated heavy rains this week

Organizers of the Fall Fete community dinner slated for Fairmount Park this week have moved the date of the event to Sept. 29 due to the forecast for heavy rains tomorrow.

Organizers of the Fall Fete community dinner slated for Fairmount Park this week have moved the date of the event to Sept. 29 due to the forecast for heavy rains tomorrow.

The community dinner for Beach Hill residents was originally slated to take place during the Courtyard Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

However, organizers let Beach Metro News know this morning that the dinner’s date was being put back a week until Sept. 29 amid concerns that Toronto is going to be hit extremely heavy rains tomorrow.

The Courtyard Farmers’ Market will continue in Fairmount Park, near Coxwell Avenue and Upper Gerrard Street East, for the next three Wednesdays – Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. The market goes from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those planning on attending the rescheduled Beach Hill Fall Fete community dinner, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., are asked to bring your family and a picnic meal or pick up a prepared dinner from one of the many vendors at the market. A bushel basket will be raffled off with proceeds to support a local charity.

For more on the Courtyard Farmers’ Market at Fairmount Park, please see our early story at https://beachmetro.com/2021/09/01/fairmout-park-farmers-market-features-food-entertainment-and-arts/