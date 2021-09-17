Federal Election 2021: Scarborough Southwest Conservative candidate Mohsin Bhuiyan answers our questions

Mohsin Bhuiyan, Conservative Party candidate for Scarborough Southwest, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News regarding this month’s federal election.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 150 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count. Beach Metro News sent these questions to all six candidates running in Scarborough Southwest. The only ones to respond by the stated deadline were Mohsin Bhuiyan, Conservative Party candidate; Amanda Cain, Green Party candidate; and Ramona Pache, People’s Party of Canada.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this election?

I am a long-time resident of Scarborough Southwest, having lived here for more than 17 years now. My wife, Dolly, and I have raised our three daughters here and are also running a successful small business here.

I decided to run here because this is where I live, where I am raising my family, and where I am running my small business; and I am not happy with our current representation. I want better for me, my family, my neighbours and my community, so I decided to run to be that better representation we are all yearning for in Scarborough Southwest.

QUESTION 2: What will you and your party do to reach justice with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples regarding the past abuses of the Residential School system, and will you commit to fulfilling the calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015?

Canada’s Conservatives believe in building a true partnership to ensure a just and secure place for thriving, self-determining Indigenous nations within the fabric of Canada. While the path of reconciliation is long and difficult, we must act now to make amends for past injustices perpetrated by and on behalf of the Government of Canada.

To mention just a few, Canada’s Conservatives will:

Develop a comprehensive plan to implement TRC Calls to Action 71 through 76.

Fund investigation at all former Residential Schools in Canada where unmarked graves may exist, including the sites where children have already been discovered.

Develop a detailed and thorough set of resources to educate Canadians of all ages on the tragic history of Residential Schools in Canada.

QUESTION 3: Given the high numbers of seniors who died in long-term care facilities from COVID-19 and the deplorable conditions many of them were found to be living in by Canadian Forces personnel called in to help, what steps will you and your party be taking to help protect seniors in the future?

Canadians watched in horror last year as neglected seniors were left to fend for themselves as COVID swept through some Long-Term Care homes. Those who shamelessly abandon or neglect our seniors need to be held accountable.

Canada’s Conservatives will provide stronger protection for seniors by amending the Criminal Code provisions on failing to provide the necessities of life to make clear that the operator of a licensed care facility shall be presumed to have a legal duty to the residents of that facility. With an ageing population and Canadians living longer, we have had shortages of Long-Term Care beds for years.

To mention just a few, Canada’s Conservatives will:

Help seniors stay in their own homes.

Improve the quality of Long-Term Care.

Maintain financial security for seniors by ensuring that their pensions are secure.

QUESTION 4: What do you think is the issue in your riding that you can have the most impact on if you are elected MP?

Having canvassed the past 30 days, a common local issue brought up by the residents of this riding, among other issues—such as healthcare, job security, vaccination—is proper representation from the local MP. For the past six years, Bill Blair has failed to address the concerns and issues of the residents in this riding. He has completely ignored them. This is why I am running and where I think I can make the greatest impact. Tax payers should be respected because they are the ones who are paying the salaries of the politicians. And when politicians ignore phone calls and emails that shows disrespect—I will be different if elected.