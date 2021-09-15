Federal Election 2021: Online Beaches-East York candidates’ meeting set for night of Sept. 16

The Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 will host an online candidates’ meeting for the riding of Beaches-East York starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The event will start at 8 p.m.

Moderator of the meeting will be Alan Carter of Global News. He will be asking questions on a number of issues to the participating candidates.

To take in this Zoom meeting with the candidates, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86846014743?pwd=eG5iYWU4YjJzZGVZMW1JL0pPU0NaUT09

Community members who wish to submit questions for the moderator to consider presenting to the candidates are asked to send them to Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.