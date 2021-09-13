Three online candidates’ meetings for Beaches-East York riding set for this week

Voters wait to enter an advance poll for the Beaches-East York riding at the Beaches Recreation Centre on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 13. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Three online candidates’ meetings are set for the federal riding of Beaches-East York this week.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the Danforth East Community Association (DECA) hosts a virtual event starting at 7 p.m.

The DECA meeting will be hosted by will be moderated by Lindsay (Swooping Hawk) Kretschmer, executive director of the Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council. Questions for candidates come from the community, the DECA board, and the moderator.

For information on how to attend to tonight’s meeting either online or by phone, please go to https://deca.to/

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Beaches-East York Interfaith Community hosts a virtual candidates event.

It begins at 7 p.m. and candidates have been asked to respond to questions on social equity and the climate emergency.

To participate online, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88684751033?pwd=#success on the evening of Sept. 14.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre host an online candidates meeting starting at 8 p.m.

Moderator for the event will be Alan Carter of Global News.

To participate in this meeting online, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86846014743?pwd=eG5iYWU4YjJzZGVZMW1JL0pPU0NaUT09

Community members who wish to submit questions for the moderator to consider presenting to the candidates are asked to send them to Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com