Deja Views: A look back at H. Waters Florist in the Beach

Photo above shows an historic image of H. Waters Florist at 2004 Queen St. E. in the Beach. Inset photo shows the building as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Pat Buchanan’s great grandfather, Herbert Waters, immigrated to Canada from England in 1888. He was a florist and had greenhouses at Elmer and Norway avenues.

At this point in time Elmer ended at Norway, and Norway was just a footpath to Lee Avenue. If any of our readership has a photo of these particular greenhouses, Pat and I would be very interested in obtaining a copy.

I cannot tell you who is in the original photograph, perhaps Mrs. Waters, but I can tell you that’s my son in the frame below. (He didn’t mind being a reference point.)

The facade is completely unrecognizable now, but the building remains at 2004 Queen St. E. Thank you Pat for sending me this impressive image of our community’s history.

If you have any old photos of your house, or Kew Gardens, or the Beach Firehall, or Woolworths, why not share it with us at Beach Metro News?

Drop me a line at gdvandyke61@gmail.com