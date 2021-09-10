Federal Election 2021: Beaches-East York candidate Lisa Robinson, Conservative Party, answers our questions

Lisa Robinson is the Conservative Party candidate for Beaches-East York in this month’s federal election.

Lisa Robinson, Conservative Party candidate for Beaches-East York, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News regarding this month’s federal election.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 150 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this election?

I have always been motivated to help my community and I have a deep desire to weed out corruption wherever I find it. That is why I recently secured my paralegal diploma and became a member of the Law Society of Ontario.

I am the mother of a 12-year-old son, and I want to ensure that he will have a better future than that promised by the Liberal Party. Justin Trudeau has promised a future of higher taxes, of lower growth and of pitting Canadians against each other. I want to be able to apply my experience in law and real estate to representing the people of Beaches-East York in Parliament so that I can fight to secure jobs, accountability and most importantly, our country. Erin O’Toole is driven by family and service, values I share, and that is why I decided to run with the Conservative Party of Canada.

QUESTION 2: What will you and your party do to reach justice with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples regarding the past abuses of the Residential School system, and will you commit to fulfilling the calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015?

Myself and the Conservative Party support treaty rights and acknowledge the horrible trauma being experienced by Canada’s Indigenous communities.

That’s why, as part of the 2007 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, the last Conservative government created the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Liberals do not have a plan for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Conservatives will provide clean drinking water and economic opportunity to First Nations people; we will to provide mental health support for those who need it; and we will end human trafficking rings that abuse Indigenous women and girls.

QUESTION 3: Given the high numbers of seniors who died in long-term care facilities from COVID-19 and the deplorable conditions many of them were found to be living in by Canadian Forces personnel called in to help, what steps will you and your party be taking to help protect seniors in the future?

The Conservatives want to make sure that Canada is prepared for the next pandemic, because due to the failures of the Liberal government, Canada was not ready to fight COVID-19 and protect our seniors.

We want to boost domestic vaccine research and strengthen the global supply chain so that we have everything we need to fight another virus. When it comes to long-term care, we want to work with the provinces to strengthen our long-term care homes. This includes devoting $3 billion of infrastructure spending to renovate our existing long-term care homes and growing Canada’s number of personal support workers by providing priority to those immigrants who can work in long-term care.

QUESTION 4: What do you think is the issue in your riding that you can have the most impact on if you are elected MP?

Local issues like bike lanes and construction projects are important, but the people of Beaches-East York and Canadians everywhere are struggling with economic uncertainty as result of the Liberal government’s mismanagement of the pandemic and our economy.

If I am elected I will do everything I can to ensure that Canada does not suffer through more of the same. The price of everything from groceries to gas is going up and only the Conservatives have a plan to get inflation under control and make life more affordable for all Canadians.

As part of Canada’s Recovery Plan we will lower food prices by increasing fines for price fixing, pass legislation that will help lower bank fees and strengthen our competition laws. This cost of living crisis that we are experiencing is important to the well-being of millions of Canadians, but especially here in Beaches-East York, and if elected I plan to make it a top priority.