Federal Election 2021: Advance polls open for voters from Sept. 10 to 13

Advance polls for this month’s federal election are set for Friday, Sept. 10, through to Monday, Sept. 13. The advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Information on the locations of the advance polls for in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth should be printed the voter information cards recently sent out by Elections Canada.

However, information can also be found on where advance polls are located at the Elections Canada website at https://elections.ca/home.aspx

Also, voters can get more information from the Returning Officers in their ridings or from the local Elections Canada offices.

The Returning Office for Beaches-East York is located at 1450 O’Connor Dr., Suite 1, and its phone number is 1-866-236-8618.

The Returning Office for Scarborough Southwest is at 780 Birchmount Rd., Suite 1, and its phone number is 1-866-281-5091.

The Returning Office for Toronto-Danforth is at Holy Name Church, 606 Danforth Ave., and its phone number is 1-866-714-6437.

Election Day for this federal election is Monday, Sept. 20.