Memorial service on Saturday at Woodbine Park’s Millennium Garden marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

This Beach Metro News file photo from 2009 shows the Memorial Service for 9/11 being held at Woodbine Park's Millennium Garden. A service to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States is set for this Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Millennium Garden.

East Toronto residents are invited to take part in a memorial service recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The Remembrance Service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park starting exactly at 1 p.m.

The garden can be accessed from the southeast corner of Coxwell and Eastern avenues.

The memorial is being facilitated by Community Centre 55.

For more information, please call 416-691-1113, ext. 224 or email jade@centre55.com