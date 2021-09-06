Police continue to look for woman, 41, on manslaughter charge

Arja Duffy, 41, is wanted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area on Aug. 6.

A 41-year-old woman wanted in connection with the death of a man in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area early last month is still being sought by Toronto police.

Arja Duffy, 41, is wanted on a charge of manslaughter. She should be considered violent and dangerous, and not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees her is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Tyler George, 28, surrendered to police and has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the Aug. 6 incident that took the life of 77-year-old John Manion.

Manion is Toronto’s 53rd homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a reported assault.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument with Manion in front of an establishment. The man and woman allegedly punched Manion, knocking him to the ground, police said.

As a result of the assault, Manion was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remained until his death on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information on Duffy is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com