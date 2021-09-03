Second suspect wanted in connection with death of 77-year-old man near Woodbine and Danforth identified

Toronto police are looking for Tyler George, 28, on a charge of manslaughter.

Police have released the name of a man wanted in connection with the death of a 77-year-old man last month in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Yesterday, police said they were looking for a 41-year-old woman on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of John Manion, 77.

On Friday, Sept. 3, police issued a release saying they were also looking for Tyler George, 28, on a charge of manslaughter in the incident.

In the release, police said George is to be considered violent and dangerous. He is not to be approached, and if anyone spots him they should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are also looking for Arja Duffy, 41, in relation to the incident. She should be also considered violent and dangerous, and not be approached, police said.

Manion died in hospital on Aug. 29 due to the injuries he suffered in an alleged assault which took place on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 6, police said.

Manion is Toronto’s 53rd homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a reported assault.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument with Manion in front of an establishment. The man and woman allegedly punched Manion, knocking him to the ground, police said.

As a result of the assault, Manion was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remained until his death on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information on George or Duffy is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com